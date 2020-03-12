Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather Jr's ex, found dead under mysterious circumstances

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s ex-girlfriend and actor Josie Harris was found dead on Tuesday inside a car in Valencia.

Harris, who had three children with Floyd, was confirmed dead by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner while the cause of her death is yet to be disclosed as law enforcement placed a security hold on the case.



Sarah Ardalani, public information officer for the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told USA Today, “At this time, that is all the information I can provide.”

On the other hand, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department has launched a probe into the case.

The 40-year-old’s dead body was recovered on Tuesday night following a rescue call made to the deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station at 9:42pm.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

Back in 2010, Harris had filed a domestic battery report against her ex-boyfriend Mayweather subsequent to which the boxer faced a two-month jail term in 2012.