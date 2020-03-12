Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reunite amid Jennifer Aniston romance rumours

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had reunited to support their daughters Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who underwent surgery.



'The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star and his ex wife Angelina Jolie, are understood to have been “very involved with their children as they always stand with them.

Amid the rumours that the 'Friends' star and her ex Brad Pitt were rekindling romance after their reunion at an award show, the Hollywood actor reportedly spent time with Jolie and children as their two daughters were hospitalised.

Shiloh underwent surgery on her hip and Zahara has been ”in and out of surgeries” but the reason why has not been confirmed.



According to reports, They were both concerned and loving parents that were by their kids' sides.”

