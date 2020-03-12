close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 12, 2020

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reunite amid Jennifer Aniston romance rumours

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 12, 2020

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had reunited to support their daughters Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who underwent surgery.

'The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star and his ex wife Angelina Jolie,  are understood to have been “very involved  with their children as they always stand with them.

Amid the rumours that the 'Friends' star and her ex Brad Pitt were rekindling romance after their reunion at an award show, the Hollywood actor reportedly spent time with Jolie and  children as their two daughters were hospitalised.

Shiloh underwent surgery on her hip and Zahara has been ”in and out of surgeries” but the reason why has not been confirmed.

According to reports, They were both concerned and loving parents that were by their kids' sides.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment