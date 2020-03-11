Amber Heard's ex-assistant recalls her abusive and derogatory behaviour

Amber Heard does not have things looking too bright for her in the domestic abuse case she has been embroiled in with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

After the Pirates of the Caribbean actor provided evidences against Heard claiming it had been him who had faced abuse at the hands of his former wife, an ex-assistant of the Aquaman star has stepped forward sharing her unpleasant experience of working with Heard.

As per The Blast, Kate James who used to work closely with Heard, opened up about her bad behavior during the four years of her job which she termed as a ‘nightmare.’

James revealed that during the course of her employment, Heard and Depp had started dating and the former used to hurl derogatory words behind the actor’s back.

On the other hand, James’s encounters with Depp had been “peaceful” as she recalled how soft-spoken The Lone Ranger star had been with her.

"She threw away all paperback books and began curating an extensive collection of First Edition hardcover books", said James.

"She tried to morph into a bohemian way of dressing, wearing more and more silver jewelry, eventually adding a repertoire of hats, which also appeared to me to be mimicking Johnny’s style,” she added.

“She would fly into blind rages where no-one could reason with her, and even if I was trying to offer an explanation, I didn’t think that she could hear me as she was so angry,” James continued.