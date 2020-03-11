close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 11, 2020

PAF's F-16 aircraft crashes in Islamabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 11, 2020

A fighter jet has crashed in Islamabad’s Chand Tara forest near Shakarparian, Geo News reported quoting rescue sources.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area.

The TV channel reported that the security forces have cordoned off the area.

There were no reports about the casualties from the incident. 

According to sources, the plane was carrying out routine exercises for the March 23 parade when it crashed.

Latest News

More From Pakistan