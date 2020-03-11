PAF's F-16 aircraft crashes in Islamabad

A fighter jet has crashed in Islamabad’s Chand Tara forest near Shakarparian, Geo News reported quoting rescue sources.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area.

The TV channel reported that the security forces have cordoned off the area.

There were no reports about the casualties from the incident.

According to sources, the plane was carrying out routine exercises for the March 23 parade when it crashed.