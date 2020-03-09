close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 9, 2020

Pakistan's eighth coronavirus case reported in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 09, 2020
Image: The Economic Times

KARACHI: Sindh's fifth coronavirus case has been reported  in the metropolis, the health ministry spokesperson said.

The infected person returned from Doha, Qatar earlier in the day, the ministry said, adding that the 53-year-old man is a resident of Karachi.

The man along with his family has been shifted to a quarantine facility, the ministry noted.

 The first person who contracted the novel coronavirus in Pakistan last week, was discharged from hospital on Saturday after he recovered completely from the infection.

The young man, who was the first coronavirus patient from Karachi and Pakistan, was sent home after fully recovering from the virus.

Latest News

More From Pakistan