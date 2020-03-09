Pakistan's eighth coronavirus case reported in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh's fifth coronavirus case has been reported in the metropolis, the health ministry spokesperson said.

The infected person returned from Doha, Qatar earlier in the day, the ministry said, adding that the 53-year-old man is a resident of Karachi.

The man along with his family has been shifted to a quarantine facility, the ministry noted.



The first person who contracted the novel coronavirus in Pakistan last week, was discharged from hospital on Saturday after he recovered completely from the infection.

The young man, who was the first coronavirus patient from Karachi and Pakistan, was sent home after fully recovering from the virus.