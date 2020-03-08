International Women's Day: Apple features interactive tribute on homepage

Apple featured an interactive tribute for women of substance on its homepage, as the world marked International Women's Day 2020.

Celebrating "women who are changing everything", a scrollable compilation of pictures and short biographies of women such as Malala Yousafzai, , soccer star Megan Rapinoe and #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke greet users on the homepage.

The site contains a sign-up link for hands-on sessions exploring how creative women can empower. it also contains information about the Malala Fund and free coding camps.

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to women on Sunday on the eve of International Women's Day. Apple Music featured a new playlist containing hit songs by female singing sensations Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga called "Women of Choice".

International Women's Day started when a group of women in 1908 marched through New York to demand better pay, shorter working hours and rights to vote. The first Women's Day was observed across the US the next year in accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. The holiday is now celebrated every March 8 in dozens of countries around the world.