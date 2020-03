PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Live Score, Match 23

Lahore Qalandars are playing against Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday March 8, 2020.



Live score of the match appears below:

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field.

SCORECARD

Karachi Kings 187/5 (20.0 OVERS)

Lahore Qalandars 21/1 (4.0 OVERS)

LIVE SCORE



End of over 4: Lahore Qalandars: 21/1

Imad Wasim to Mohammad Hafeez: 1 run.

Imad Wasim to Mohammad Hafeez: no runs.

Imad Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.

Imad Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: no runs.

Imad Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: no runs.

Aamer Yamin to Mohammad Hafeez: 1 run.

End of over 3: Lahore Qalandars: 18/1

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: no runs.

Mohammad Amir to Mohammad Hafeez: 1 run.

Mohammad Amir to Mohammad Hafeez: 1 wide.

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: no runs.

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: FOUR.



Mohammad Amir to Mohammad Hafeez: 1 run.



End of over 2: Lahore Qalandars: 10/1

Aamer Yamin to Sohail Akhtar: SIX.



Aamer Yamin to Mohammad Hafeez: 1 run.

Aamer Yamin to Mohammad Hafeez: no runs.



Aamer Yamin to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.

Aamer Yamin to Sohail Akhtar: no runs.

Aamer Yamin to Sohail Akhtar: no runs.

End of over 1: Lahore Qalandars: 2/1



Mohammad Amir to F Zaman: Bowled!. No runs.



Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman: no runs

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman: no runs

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman: no runs

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: 1 runs.

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman: 1 leg bye.

End of over 20: Karachi Kings: 187/5

Salman Irshad to Hales: No runs.

Salman Irshad to CAK Walton: Wicket!, Caught by D Wiese. No runs.



Salman Irshad to Hales: 1 run.

Salman Irshad to Walton: 1 run.

Salman Irshad to Walton: SIX.

Salman Irshad to Walton: SIX.



End of over 19: Karachi Kings: 173/4

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Walton: 1 bye.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hales: 1 run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Walton: 1 run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Walton: No runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Walton: FOUR.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Walton: No runs.

End of over 18: Karachi Kings: 166/4

Usman Shinwari to Hales: SIX.

Usman Shinwari to Walton: 1 run.

Usman Shinwari to Walton: SIX.

Usman Shinwari to Walton: SIX.



Usman Shinwari to Hales: 1 run.

Usman Shinwari to Hales: No runs.

End of over 17: Karachi Kings: 146/4

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hales: 1 run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Walton: 1 run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hales: 1 run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hales: SIX.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hales: 1 wide.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hales: FOUR.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hales: FOUR.



End of over 16: Karachi Kings: 128/4

Usman Shinwari to Hales: 1 run.

Usman Shinwari to Walton: 1 run.

Usman Shinwari to Hales: 1 run.

Usman Shinwari to Hales: 2 runs.

Usman Shinwari to Hales: 2 runs.



Usman Shinwari to Hales: SIX.



End of over 15: Karachi Kings: 115/4

Salman Irshad to CAK Walton: No runs.



Salman Irshad to CAK Walton: SIX.

Salman Irshad to CAK Walton: FOUR.

Salman Irshad to AD Hales: 1 run.



Salman Irshad to AD Hales: 2 runs.



Salman Irshad to CAK Walton: 1 run.



End of over 14: Karachi Kings: 101/4

SR Patel to AD Hales: SIX.

SR Patel to AD Hales: No runs.

SR Patel to CAK Walton: 1 run.



SR Patel to CAK Walton: No runs.



SR Patel to Iftikhar Ahmed: Wicket! Runout by DJ Vilas. No runs.



SR Patel to AD Hales: 1 run.



End of over 13: Karachi Kings: 93/3

Maaz Khan to AD Hales: 1 run.

Maaz Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed: 1 run.

Maaz Khan to AD Hales: 1 run.

Maaz Khan to AD Hales: No runs.

Maaz Khan to C Delport: Wicket!, Caught by Maaz Khan. No runs.



Maaz Khan to C Delport: FOUR.

End of over 12: Karachi Kings: 86/2

Mohammad Hafeez to C Delport: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to AD Hales: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to AD Hales: No runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to C Delport: 1 run.



Mohammad Hafeez to C Delport: No runs.



Mohammad Hafeez to C Delport: FOUR.



End of over 11: Karachi Kings: 79/2

Maaz Khan to AD Hales: No runs.

Maaz Khan to C Delport: 1 run.

Maaz Khan to AD Hales: 1 run.

Maaz Khan to C Delport: 1 run.



Maaz Khan to AD Hales: 1 run.

Maaz Khan to AD Hales: No runs.

End of over 10: Karachi Kings: 75/2

Mohammad Hafeez to AD Hales: No runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to AD Hales: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Delport: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to AD Hales: 1 run.



Mohammad Hafeez to Delport: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Delport: No runs.

End of over 9: Karachi Kings: 71/2

Maaz Khan to Delport: 1 run.

Maaz Khan to Babar Azam: Wicket!, Caught by Sohail Akhtar. No runs.



Maaz Khan to Babar Azam: No runs.



Maaz Khan to AD Hales: 1 run.



Maaz Khan to AD Hales: No runs.



Maaz Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.



End of over 8: Karachi Kings: 68/1

D Wiese to AD Hales: SIX.



D Wiese to AD Hales: No runs.

D Wiese to AD Hales: No runs.

D Wiese to AD Hales: No runs.



D Wiese to AD Hales: FOUR.



Wiese to Babar Azam: 1 run.

End of over 7: Karachi Kings: 57/1

SR Patel to Babar Azam: 1 run.

SR Patel to Babar Azam: FOUR.



SR Patel to Babar Azam: No runs.



SR Patel to AD Hales: 1 run.

SR Patel to Babar Azam: 1 run.



SR Patel to Babar Azam: 2 runs.



End of over 6: Karachi Kings: 48/1

Usman Shinwari to Hales: FOUR.

Usman Shinwari to Hales: FOUR.

Usman Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.

Usman Khan to Babar Azam: No runs.

Usman Khan to AD Hales: 1 run.



Usman Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.



End of over 5: Karachi Kings: 37/1

Maaz Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.

Maaz Khan to Babar Azam: FOUR.

Maaz Khan to Babar Azam: FOUR.

Maaz Khan to Babar Azam: FOUR.

Maaz Khan to Babar Azam: No runs.



Maaz Khan to Babar Azam: FOUR.



End of over 4: Karachi Kings: 20/1

SR Patel to AD Hales: No runs.

SR Patel to AD Hales: No runs.

SR Patel to Babar Azam: 1 run.



SR Patel to AD Hales: 1 run.



SR Patel to AD Hales: FOUR.



SR Patel to AD Hales: No runs.



End of over 3: Karachi Kings: 14/1

Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: No runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Babar Azam: FOUR .

Shaheen Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: Wicket! Runout by D Wiese. No runs.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: FOUR.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.



Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: 1 run.

End of over 2: Karachi Kings: 5/0

Patel to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.

Patel to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.

Patel to Babar Azam: 1 run.

Patel to Babar Azam: No runs.

Patel to Babar Azam: No runs.

Patel to Babar Azam: No runs.

End of over 1: Karachi Kings: 4/0



Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: 1 run.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: 1 leg bye.

Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: 1 run.



Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: No runs.



Shaheen Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: 1 run.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.