Iqra Aziz shares special message on Women’s Day

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has shared a special message on International Women's Day and extended greetings to all the lady leaders, house wives, lady artists, mothers, sisters, daughters and students.



Sharing a video of her mother, and adorable photos with sister and husband Yasir Hussain on Instagram, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress said, “My Pillars, making me strong day by day.”

She said, “Happy Women’s Day to all the lady leaders, house wives, lady artists, mothers, sisters, daughters, students and many more.”

Iqra went on to say, “I realise it’s not easy to own yourself, but once you do GIRL, you’d know how strong and indestructible your personality is. I know that because i saw my sister owning her body and then i started owning my HEIGHT and TEETH, probably that’s the two most important factors to become an actress or a model. Now nobody can stop my Big Smile.”



“Own your struggles, your experiences, where you come from, your dreams, your friends and specially YOURSELF, never regret a thing, because they’ve all made you who you are right now. .”

“As women we need to love and help all the other women without seeking any benefit,” she concluded.