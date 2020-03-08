Selena Gomez calls onscreen kiss with Dylan Sprouse 'one of the worst days of my life'

Selena Gomez has opened up about her early days and quite surprisingly, called her onscreen kiss with Dylan Sprouse as one of the worst days of her life.

Selena and Dylan kissed on camera for the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2006, the first time Selena had been kissed.

Selena also admitted that at the time she had a major crush on Dylan’s brother Cole and the kiss left her dejected.

“I thought we were going to be together," Selena said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She added, “I guest starred on the show but I kissed his brother and didn't get to kiss Cole. It was my first kiss.”

When asked if it was the first time she was getting kissed on–camera, Selena said, “On camera! It was one of the worst days of my life.”

Selena also reflected on her career as a chart-topping singer.

“It's interesting to see how far I've come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I've always done. I can't be unauthentic. I can't pretend that I'm not going through something when it's obvious that I had been,” she said.