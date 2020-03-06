close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 6, 2020

'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp gushes about his first meeting with Zendaya

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 06, 2020

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp has revealed  that   he is obsessed about Zendaya  and  was nervous to meet her.

 The actor, who will feature in the film Waiting for Anya, said that he loves Zendaya, adding that  He was also nervous to meet the diva. The two reportedly met at the People's Choice awards in 2019.

The actor , who  made a stylish appearance on a Tv show, talked about many things, like the latest season of the highly anticipated program, stranger things, and more importantly his hairstyle from the show and meeting Zendaya. 

The actor added that everyone loved Zendaya. The host of the show, also showed the picture of Noah Schnapp and Zendaya meeting at the award function. 

Schnapp also revealed that  he tried his best to change the hairstyle sported by his character William Byers on the show.

