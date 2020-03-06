'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp gushes about his first meeting with Zendaya

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp has revealed that he is obsessed about Zendaya and was nervous to meet her.

The actor, who will feature in the film Waiting for Anya, said that he loves Zendaya, adding that He was also nervous to meet the diva. The two reportedly met at the People's Choice awards in 2019.

The actor , who made a stylish appearance on a Tv show, talked about many things, like the latest season of the highly anticipated program, stranger things, and more importantly his hairstyle from the show and meeting Zendaya.

The actor added that everyone loved Zendaya. The host of the show, also showed the picture of Noah Schnapp and Zendaya meeting at the award function.

Schnapp also revealed that he tried his best to change the hairstyle sported by his character William Byers on the show.