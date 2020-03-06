Jang Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman appears before NAB

LAHORE: Jang Group of Newspapers CEO and Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in a case pertaining to the purchase of a 54-kanal land.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman informed NAB that he purchased the 54-kanal land from a private owner and he possessed evidence of the same. He asked the anti-graft watchdog to let him know in writing the information they required of him.

The NAB had honest officers as well, Rehman said, adding that he was hopeful that the watchdog and the courts will decide the case fairly. In response to a question, he said everyone was fully aware of the curbs on Pakistani media.

Speaking to the media outside, he noted that similar accusations were levelled against him in the past as well but were proven to be false.

It is important to note that a British court had imposed a fine on a private channel, which had alleged that Geo News was spreading anarchy in Pakistan and was being paid to promote foreign agenda.

The same private channel had accused Jang Group of Newspapers CEO and Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman of being a traitor to and an enemy of the country.

However, the channel later admitted that it had no proof to support its allegations following which the British court had imposed a fine on it. Owing to the non-payment of the fine, the channel was forced to shut down its operations in the United Kingdom.

Referring to this case, Rehman highlighted that similar fake accusations in the past had led a British court to impose a fine worth Rs600-650 million on a TV channel.