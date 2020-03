PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, Match 18

Peshawar Zalmi will be playing against Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on Thursday March 5, 2020.



Live score of the match will appear below:

Toss delayed due to wet outfield