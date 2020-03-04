Carrie Underwood's family tastes deadly Nashville tornado

Carrie Underwood has revealed that her family went through scary moments to save their lives during the deadly overnight tornadoes that hit Nashville early Tuesday.

Appearing on a morning show, the "Find Your Path" author explained that her husband, Mike Fisher, looked after their children when the twister hit, adding that her family dove to safe room to save lives.



The 36-year-old star, who is in New York City to promote her new book, said husband Mike Fisher had to gather their sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, and get them to safety after a tornado and severe storms swept through parts of Nashville and central Tennessee.

“I bet everybody was crying at 2 a.m. like freaking out,” she added.

The Grammy Award-winning musician shares two sons with the former NHL player, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

At least 22 people died as tornadoes ripped through Tennessee early Tuesday, destroying buildings and toppling power lines.





