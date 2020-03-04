close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
Web Desk
March 4, 2020

Carrie Underwood's family tastes deadly Nashville tornado

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 04, 2020

Carrie Underwood has revealed  that her family went through scary moments to save their lives during  the  deadly overnight tornadoes that hit Nashville early Tuesday.

Appearing on a morning show, the "Find Your Path" author explained that her husband, Mike Fisher, looked after their children when the twister hit, adding that her family  dove to  safe room to save lives.

The 36-year-old star, who is in New York City to promote her new book, said husband Mike Fisher had to gather their sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, and get them to safety after a tornado and severe storms swept through parts of Nashville and central Tennessee.

“I bet everybody was crying at 2 a.m. like freaking out,” she added.

The Grammy Award-winning musician shares two sons with the former NHL player, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

At least 22 people died as tornadoes ripped through Tennessee early Tuesday, destroying buildings and toppling power lines.


