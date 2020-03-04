close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2020

Ali Zafar credits his PSL song for Lahore Qalandars win over Quetta Gladiators

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 04, 2020

Renowned singer Ali Zafar has linked  Lahore Qalandar's  first win  in Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) with his latest song Mela Loot Liya.

 The pop star, who's celebrating the success of his new song, has congratulated Lahore Qalandars for their stunning victory against defending champions Quetta Gladiators in the sixteenth encounter of PSL on  Wednesday.

The 'Chal Dil Mere' singer has  credited  the win to his   PSL melody  'Mela Loot Liya', which he released on Sunday (March 1, 2020), enthralling the music and cricket lovers equally.

The singer, in his  congratulatory tweet  to Qalandars owner Fawad Rana, said that   'Hum ne gaana kya banaya, Rana Sahab jeet gaye. Mubarak' (Rana Saheb has recorded first  victory soon after we made a song).

The song became the top hashtag trend on Twitter and attracted over 3 million views on the video sharing website within a day.

Qalandars defeated  Gladiators by 37 runs in a high scoring day/night match  to change their losing streak in the PSL-5 here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Chasing a mammoth target of 210 runs, the Gladiators were bowled out for 172 in exactly 20 overs.

Left-handed batsman Dunk was the pick of the batsmen as he hammered 93 runs off 43 balls, smashing 10 sixes and three 4s before he got out.


