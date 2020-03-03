Ayeza Khan showers love, prayers on Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain

Pakistan’s leading actress Ayeza Khan has showered love and prayers on celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz.



The Baandi actor took to Instagram and shared a cute video clip from his wedding ceremony. He wrote in the caption ‘Shadi Mubarak’ tagging wifey Iqra Aziz.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress was the first to drop a lovable comment with prayers.



Ayeza Khan wrote, “Khush rahain humesha sath rahain or humesha ik dosray k liey duai krtay rahain (Keep smiling together always and keep praying for each other always).

The actress dropped six heart emojis in the comment box.



Hassan Hayat Khan, who tied the knot to Sadia Ghaffar on Monday, tagging Yasir Hussain, also commented, “@yasir.hussain131 Wah Wah Wah What an absolutely gorgeous day this was - Masha Allah!”.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan was last seen in hit drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.



Ayeza Khan will share the screen with husband Danish Taimoor in Geo Entertainment’s upcoming drama serial next.