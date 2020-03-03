Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas shop from baby section amid pregnancy rumours

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have taken the internet by storm after it was revealed that the couple is expecting their first child.

In their recent outing, the duo was spotted shopping from the kids’ section at a shop in Studio City area of Los Angeles on Monday.

The 24-year-old actress was dressed in a New York Giants hoodie with matching track pants, hiding off any hint of a possible baby bump.

She was accompanied by husband Joe Jonas who was dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Sophie was seen picking out a cutesy patched bomber jacket for her little one. Later on she was clicked pulling a toy down off a top shelf.

A few days ago, New Idea reported that Sophie was 'nervous' about her pregnancy. The outlet's source claimed she has been 'nervous' about managing motherhood with her profession.

The insider added that Joe is trying everything in his will to keep Sophie at ease.

The news about Sophie's pregnancy was initially broken by Just Jared.