Katy Perry opens up about her friendship with Taylor Swift

Katy Perry has revealed that she and Taylor Swift have continued working on their friendship since famously marking the end of their six-year feud during Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video in June, 2019.

The singers, who had announced the end of their six-year feud in June, 2019, are still working on their friendship.



The pop stars, who were once close friends, fell out in 2014, when Katy is claimed to have 'stolen' some of Taylor's backup dancers from her Red world tour.



The American Idol judge, during a conversation with a magazine, said that they 'text a lot' sparing some moments from their busy schedules.



The Hot N Cold singer spoke to the publication about how she has remained in contact with Taylor, since putting their years of bad blood in the music industry behind them.



'We don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,' Katy explained of their friendship.



The 35-year-old singer also spoke about the importance of her cameo in Taylor's music video for You Need to Calm Down to announce the end of their feud.



'It was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to... We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful.'



