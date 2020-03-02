Selena Gomez still 'healing' from her past relationship with Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez broke up with longtime boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2018 with the latter moving in on his life with supermodel Hailey Baldwin.

While Justin continues to enjoy marital bliss with his wife Hailey, Selena has revealed that she is still in the process of recovering from her past relationship.

A source informed Us Weekly that Selena is focusing on herself. She has her mental health and music career among the top priorities. “Right now, she is focusing on that as well as her music and isn’t actively looking or going out of her way to be in a relationship right now,” an insider informed the outlet.

“She is still healing, but now knows what kind of guy she would want to date and what qualities he would need to have in order for her and her future boyfriend to be in a healthy, thriving, loving and supportive relationship," the source added.

The insider further went on to say Selena will tell her truth through her art and music.

“She loved being able to tell her truth through her own art and her own way. It took a lot of discipline, obedience and strength to get her mental and emotional health back in a good place,” it said.