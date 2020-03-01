Jennifer Lopez gets candid about her feelings for fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying a steady relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez for quite a while now and the couple has been giving everyone major relationship goals to everyone around.



In a recent interview with Vision, JLo came forth detailing her feelings for A-Rod in the most candid of ways.

Explaining that Alex is special to her, especially because he's so "different" compared to her past relationships.

"It was different than anything that I had ever experienced in the sense of his consistency," she said. "What he says, he does... every time. And that is big. He wants to build together, which I've never had. I never had anybody who wants to see me shine and grow and be,” she shared.

The Latina songstress went on to say, “I think him being in my life is a big part of what happened this year because he allowed me to [take off] and it wasn't like, get back down here or don't outshine me. We have that kind of mirror quality for each other."

JLo also opened up about how she made her two daughters comfortable with Alex.

“I think they just started seeing him come around, and little-by-little we kind of eased into it. And then we went on a family trip, so all the kids could be together... that was big step for us."

For her, she said, it's all about communication and coordinating things with everyone.

"The kids have a network of people who love [and] adore them and want the best for them," JLo shared. "I think we figure it out as we go."