Sajal Ali, Iqra Aziz captured in one frame

Iqra Aziz and Sajal Ali were captured in one frame at the dholki festivities of fellow industry stars Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar recently and the photo won the hearts on social media.



The dazzling photo of Sajal and Iqra is making the rounds on the internet.

The two actresses could be seen all smiling in one frame at the dholki ceremony. Both looked elegant in the dazzling photo.

Earlier, a dance video of the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress and her husband from the ceremony had gone viral on social media.

While Sajal, her sister Saboor Ali and their brother’s adorable photo had also taken the internet by storm.

The photo was shared by Saboor on her Instagram handle.

