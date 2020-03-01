Taliban reiterate resolve not to let Afghan soil be used against anyone

Afghan Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said Saturday the Taliban were determent to not let Afghanistan's soil be used to carry out attacks against anyone. The development comes a few hours after the US and the Taliban signed a historic deal that could end 18 years of bloodshed in the country.

Speaking to Geo News after the the historic peace deal, Shaheen said: "We are determined to not use Afghan land against anyone, he said. He added that for the US, the benefit would be that it will not have to deal with attacks from the Afghanistan soil launched against it.

"America has agreed to leave Afghanistan through talks. This is a peaceful way and both parties have agreed on it," he said.



The Taliban spokesperson praised Pakistan's role in the peace deal and thanked the Pakistani people and the government for their support.

Talking about the future of Afghanistan, Shaheen said:"Through intra-Afghan dialogue the future of the country's government will be discussed."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the US, Afghan Taliban peace deal and said that:"This is the start of a peace & reconciliation process to end decades of war & suffering of the Afghan people. I have always maintained that a pol solution, no matter how complex, is the only meaningful path to peace.



He said that Pakistan was committed to ensure that the "agreement holds & succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan".

Pakistan's critics were full of praises for us today: FM Qureshi

Speaking to Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said those who used to criticise Pakistan were praising the country today.

"Congratulations to the whole nation, Pakistan is being accorded respect in the entire situation [of the Afghan peace talks]," he said.

The foreign minister said the peace deal did not come about easily. He said it had taken a year-and-a-half to ensure the agreement was signed between the two parties. "A lot of diplomatic efforts and work were carried out due to which we were able to see this day," said an elated Qureshi.

He credited Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that his stance had been vindicated today. He said that when the prime minister used to say that there was no option but a political solution to resolve the Afghan conflict, people laughed at him.

"Pakistan has increased its trust level in the world due to its efforts," he said. "Pakistan has earned the trust of the world based on its hard work and efforts."

Speaking on the challenges that the fragile deal faces, the foreign minister said that Pakistan was wary of those who wanted to sabotage the agreement. "Even Pompeo said the US would keep an eye on those who would sabotage the deal," he said. "Pakistan has never been negligent of those who want to worsen the situation [in Afghanistan]," he said.

The foreign minister said he was in Doha since Friday and was worried that an act, sentence or any other activity would further delay the deal. "Alhamdulillah, that did not happen," he said.