Ali Zafar's PSL 2020 song will be out on Sunday

Ali Zafar on Friday said he would release his Pakistan Super League-(PSL) 2020 anthem on Sunday.

Zafar shared a video on Twitter and Instagram with a message that he has received overwhelming response from fans whom he had asked to send him their dancing videos to become part of his PSL song.

The singer said his gmail account had crashed due to large number of mails he received during the last few days.

He the song and the video were expected to be released by Sunday evening.



