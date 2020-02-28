close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 28, 2020

Ali Zafar's PSL 2020 song will be out on Sunday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 28, 2020

Ali Zafar on Friday said he would release his  Pakistan Super League-(PSL) 2020 anthem on Sunday.

 Zafar shared a video on Twitter and Instagram with a message that  he has received overwhelming response from fans whom he had asked to send him their dancing videos to become part of his PSL song.

The singer said his gmail account had crashed due to large number of mails he received during the last few days.

He the song and the video were expected to be released by Sunday evening.


