Jennifer Lopez 'ready' to plan wedding with her fiance Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is 'finally ready' to start focusing on wedding planning with her beau Alex Rodriguez after a stellar year in the spotlight.



The 'On The Floor' hitmaker is hoping to tie the knot with her fiance this summer as previously the duo put their nuptials on the back-burner due to hectic schedule, including her Super Bowl performance and other work commitments.

The 50-year-old performer will marry to the former professional baseball player one year after their engagement.



Despite her schedule - her next movie 'Marry Me' is set for release later this year - filling up quickly, the 50-year-old superstar is desperate to wed her man.



Some media outlet, citing reliable sources, reported that the superstar is all set to shift her focus to wedding planning and making that a top priority.

The lovebirds, who first got together in 2017, got engaged during a trip to the beach on their romantic getaway in the Bahamas in March last year.



The 'Maid in Manhattan' star - who shares 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, recently revealed that she'd love to have a child with the 44-year-old former professional baseball shortstop.

Alex also has two children - Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 - with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and they've all come together to make a perfectly "blended" family.



Jennifer was reported as saying: "We all just grow closer. When we got engaged, they were super happy ... they know there is nothing but love for them always."