Leaders of tomorrow: Malala meets Greta Thunberg

Pakistani Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting on a bench with climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

"Thank you, @gretathunberg," wrote Malala as the caption of the photo, which garnered over 125,000 likes in a single hour.







The tweet prompted a reaction from renowned journalist Christiane Amanpour, who credited both for mobilising "more armies for good than any leader today".







Thunberg, a 15-year-old climate change activist who rose to prominence after she protested against global warming organising a strike in Sweden, has appeared on various global forums to raise alarm at the deteriorating climate situation. She recently criticised world leaders for not doing enough for climate change at the World Economic Summit at Davos.

Malala is an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban's efforts of denying women education and other rights. In October 2012, Malala — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.