Daredevil Mad Mike Hughes killed in rocket crash, video of the incident goes viral

Mad Mike Hughes, renowned daredevil, on Saturday lost his life in a rocket crash as he attempted to prove his Flat Earth theory, according to TMZ.

According to the report, Hughes, 64, died as his homemade steam-powered rocket crash landed moments after takeoff in California on Saturday.

A video shared by journalist Justin Chapman shows the incident in which the Mad Mike Hughes was killed.

The clip showed the rocket lifting off. Moments later, it is seen falling on the ground.

"Mad Mike Hughes just launched himself in a self-made steam-powered rocket and crash landed. Very likely did not survive," Chapman captioned the video on Twitter.

Although Sheriff's Department did not identify the deceased, Hughes' partner Waldo Stakes confirmed to the Associated Press that Hughes was killed.

According to Newsweek, Hughes was trying to reach an altitude of 5,000 feet in his steam-powered rocket.

Hughes had previously spoken of his desire to prove his theory that the Earth is "shaped like a Frisbee" by taking photographs of the planet from space. He reached an altitude of around 1,875 feet in March 2018 before deploying his parachute.

