Taylor Swift showers love on boyfriend Joe Alwyn during birthday celebrations in London

Taylor Swift has come forth showering immense love on her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s birthday occasion in London amongst stars like Ed Sheeran and others.

According to a report in E! News, Taylor and Joe were spotted heading out for dinner at the luxurious London hot spot Bob Bob Ricard.

The duo was accompanied by famed singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn and other close friends.

According to a source, "They had fun drinking champagne at the table by pushing a button that says 'Press for Champagne' and having it immediately dispensed. They were there for several hours enjoying the night.”

The group was shortly after spotted playing a game with Taylor Swift’s driver dropping off some books on the dinner table including the Oxford English Dictionary and A Month in the Country.

Taylor had earlier come out about dating Joe Alwyn in her documentary, revealing, "I was also falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life."