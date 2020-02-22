Govt's time is up, will go home in six months: Bilawal

LAHORE: PPP Chaiperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said the PTI-led government's 'contract' was up and that it will be sent packing in the next six months.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the PPP chairman slammed the government, saying it had come into power on the basis of a 'contract'.



"This government has been formed via a contract," he said. "It [government] has no authority," he added.

He said that the government's contract was up and it will go home in six months, adding that that external powers used selected governments for their agenda.

The PPP chairman also criticised the PML-N, saying that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also selected. He said that similar to the PTI, the PML-N also didn't care much about the parliament.

"The Leader of the Opposition is a very important post," he said. "I expect Shehbaz Sharif will return soon to the country. The leaders of Punjab disappear whenever their people need them."

He complained that whenever a dog bite took place in Sindh, it was treated as a headline by the media but whenever the same happened in Faisalabad or Lahore, the media ignored it. "Sindh's HIV is bad, Punjab's HIV is good," he said.

Bilawal said that Murad Ali Shah is a better chief minister than Shehbaz Sharif and Usman Buzdar. "You can compare Murad Ali Shah to the chief ministers of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh if you want," he noted.