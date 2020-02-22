Pakistan Bar Council demands PM Imran sack Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to expel Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, citing former attorney general for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan's statement that Naseem was aware of his controversial statements against judges.

"Divulging certain facts by him [Anwar Mansoor] while speaking to the media afterwards, that his statement before the Supreme Court was in line with the stance of the Federal Government and the concerned person [Farogh Naseem] in the Government was fully aware of it, is alarming as it reflects nefarious designs of the government to bow down the judiciary," read the press release.

Naseem and the government had distanced themselves from the former attorney general's remarks, saying that they were unauthorised and had been issued without the knowledge of the federal government.

The PBC said that it seemed as if Naseem was the "master mind of the conspiracy against the judiciary" keeping in mind his "dubious past conduct" in filing of a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, acting as former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's lead counsel and "his having all set to become counsel for the incumbent COAS in his case of extension in service".

The press release said that keeping in mind the minister's past, it seems that he does not believe in democratic forces or continuity of the democratic process. The PBC called on a judicial commission to investigate Naseem.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan is urged upon to immediately expel him from the Federal Cabinet in the larger national interest and continuity of the democratically elected government, lest it is too late," read the statement.

Attorney general was asked to resign: Naseem

Talking to media on Thursday, Naseem said that the centre had nothing to do with the remarks that had been made in court by the former attorney general.

Anwar Mansoor Khan was asked to resign after his controversial statement in the Supreme Court, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said.

The statements from the ministers came after secretary law submitted a response in the SC on behalf of the president, the prime minister, law minister and SAPM on accountability regarding the controversial statement from the attorney general.