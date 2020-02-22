PSL 2020: Australian journalist Dennis Freedman sings ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’

KARACHI: There’s no doubt that PSL is connecting, rather re-connecting, the world with Pakistan. Interestingly, this connection is not limited to cricketers only, as others associated with PSL or its coverage are also loving being in Pakistan.



Australian journalist Dennis Freedman is one of them.

Dennis is currently in Pakistan to cover the fifth edition of the PSL. Although this is not his first visit to the country, he seems to be exploring the city this time.

On Friday, he went to Karachi’s famous Burns Road to have some desi food.

After the hearty meal, Dennis joined a Karachi-based, rock-band “E-sharp” and sang “Dil Dil Pakistan” on the streets of Karachi to show his love for Pakistan.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi players also enjoyed desi food at a famous food outlet in Karachi near the beach.