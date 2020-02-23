PSL 2020: Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators today

The sixth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on Sunday at Karachi’s National Stadium.



The match will begin at 2pm.

Hosts Karachi have so far played only one match which they won by 10 runs against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have played two games, winning one and losing one.

The Gladiators defeated Islamabad United in the opening match of PSL by three wickets on Thursday, while they were handed a six-wicket loss at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

Both Karachi and Quetta now have two points.

When it comes to the squad, both teams look quite strong on paper.

Karachi Kings-led by all-rounder Imad Wasim boasts the likes of batsman Babar Azam, who has been consistently scoring in all formats of the game. Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin also add a much-needed depth to the Kings team.

Apart from Babar, Kings have Alex Hales, Sharjeel Khan and Awais Zia, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the batting department, with the bowling department made up of Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Umer Khan, Mitchel McClenaghan and Ali Khan.

Quetta Gladiators, led by former captain of the national team Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is an excellent wicketkeeper-batsman. Other batting options for the Kings include Ahmed Shehzad, Jason Roy, Khurram Manzoor along with middle-order batsmen Ahsan Ali and Azam Khan.

Among bowlers are Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Sohail Khan and Abdul Nasir. While Gladiators all-rounders include experienced Shane Watson, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz and Keemo Paul.