Sat Feb 22, 2020
February 22, 2020

PSL 2020: Dean Jones wins hearts for post-match trash pick-up

Former Australian cricketer and current Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones won the hearts of Pakistanis after a video showing the former cricketer cleaning the dugout went viral.

In a video that has been shared widely on social media, the Aussie sportsman could be seen cleaning up after the Friday match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi match.

After everybody else had departed, Jones hung back to clean up the litter in his team's dugout post the match. The video shows Jones picking up water bottles and packets of crisps and depositing them in a nearby bin. The video also shows other crew members from the team helping Jones.

The act was instantly celebrated around the country as a reminder of what good behaviour should be for fans watching the match.

Fans took to Twitter in droves to express their gratitude to Jones and thank him for setting a great example.


