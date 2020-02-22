Priyanka Chopra gushes over Sophie Turner on her birthday

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner turned a year older on 21st February and her sister-in-law and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest wish for her.



Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to wish Sophie in an adorable way.

Putting up a picture from the 2017 MET gala, where she met Sophie and her husband Nick Jonas for the very first time, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Soph! Love you! Hope today is special.”

In the picture the divas can be seen posing for the camera with their arms around each other. Sophie was cladded in a white gown while Priyanka was sporting her glorious trench-coat at the event.

Sophie’s brother-in-law and Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas also sent his warm wishes Sophie’s way. He put a snap of Sophie from their song Sucker with the caption, “Happy Birthday to this legend. Love you!”

Earlier Joe Jonas had also showered love over his wife. Putting up a striking picture of Sophie, the See No More singer adorably wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you."







