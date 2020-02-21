Meghan adopts defiant tone against Queen

Days after reports started circulating that Queen Elizabeth has banned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from using their royal titles, Meghan has reportedly opened up about the issue.

Several British publications on Friday said Meghan, who is in Canada along with Harry and their son since their departure from royal family, has told her friends that "there is nothing legally stopping" them from using the Sussex Royal name.

"She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away," a report carried by Express.co.uk quoted Meghan as having told her unnamed friend.

"Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name," she reportedly said.

According to the report, Meghan thinks using the name shouldn't even be an issue in the first place and it's not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils.

"Meghan said she's done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry".



