Harry Styles rocks these three best looks for the 2020 'Brit Style Awards'

Harry Styles has become a fashionista ever since One Direction broke up. The singer pulled out all of the stops at the Brit Style Awards on Tuesday this year. His fans were left in awe as they saw the star rock three whole looks for the event, one after another.
According to a stylist named Harry Lambert, the star seems to have drawn his inspiration for the event, from one of world’s biggest fashion icons, Princess Diana.
His ensemble included a brown Gucci suit, over a purple sweater and some Mary Janes.
For his debut performance of Falling, Styles dialed it up. He wore a lace embezzled Gucci jumpsuit, complete with suspenders and a pair of white lacy gloves.
The final look he rocked for the event was a daisy yellow coloured Marc Jacobs suit, with a bright lilac bow tie.
