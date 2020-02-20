Justin Bieber reiterates he would down Tom Cruise in a fight

Justin Bieber, who hit the headlines last year for challenging Tom Cruise to a fight, Tuesday maintained that he would beat the Mission: Impossible star in a fight.

Justin, during his appearance at a show, was quizzed about why he first originated the idea of a fight with Tom. The Canadian singer responded as saying: "I don't know. I was just being stupid, to be honest," he said. "(But) then people were like, 'I wanna see this happen.' And I was like, 'You know what? That could actually be funny."

The host of the show hesitantly took a jibe at the singer and said: "I don't think it would be much fun for you. I gotta say, if you and me have a fight, you win. If you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I'd back Tom every day of the week."

Justin, 25, didn't agree with James, and hit back: "Absolutely not. I'm trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there's absolutely no way. He's not the guy you see in movies."

Pushing his guest's buttons, James went on to explain just how fit the 57-year-old actor is, with Justin replying: "I start to get frustrated. You're really boiling me up! I'm gonna ' fight you, bro!"