Indian talk show host's shouting match with guest gets attention of BBC HARDTalk host

Stephen Sackur, host of the popular TV and Radio programme HARDtalk, took a swipe at an Indian journalist Deepak Chaurasia on Tuesday after a video of his shouting match with a guest went viral.

Chaurasia's shouting match with a guest on his show went viral on social media. People took to Twitter to call out the anchor for being biased. Sackur joined the conversation with a sarcastic tweet.

Instead of allowing his guest to speak, Chaurasia walks over to the guest and starts engaging in a shouting match with him.

"Tell your communist buddies to let the Jawarlal Nehru University (JNU) student unions speak," he shouts at the guest.

He goes on to accuse the guest, who claims to be a student of the JNU, of being a traitor to India and being loyal to Pakistan.

Sackur tweeted the clip with a sarcastic comment, stating that the video made him realise I’ve been doing BBC HARDtalk all wrong."

Sackur's tweet induced others to take to Twitter as well, slamming the Indian journalist for taking a position where he was meant to act neutrally.





