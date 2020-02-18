Hareem Farooq shares secret behind her glowing skin

Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq has shared with her fans the secret behind her glowing skin.



The Baaghi actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with the 2.2 million followers and wrote, “What is the secret to your glowing skin?’ They ask me, i say lots of water, healthy food, exercise and a big smile!”

“But in this particular picture it’s good lighting, great ambience, wonderful company and one of your best friends behind the camera”, she said about the picture.



The actress advised her fans to try these tips and let her know.

She wrote, “You also try these totkas and let me know!”