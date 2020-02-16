Liam Hemsworth's feelings about Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson's romance revealed

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus both seemed to have moved way past their brief marriage and are looking ahead in life.

As Miley Cyrus’s relationship with Cody Simpson keeps the tabloids abuzz, Liam Hemsworth too, hasn’t been lagging behind in keeping the rumour mills turning in Tinseltown with his blossoming romance with model Gabriella Brooks.

And now The Hunger Games actor’s true feelings about his ex-wife’s romance with Cody Simpson have come afloat as a grapevine spilled to HollywoodLife recently.

“Liam is moving forward in such a positive direction in his life right now and he’s just doing his own thing. Miley and Cody’s relationship really isn’t his concern and it’s not something he’s put much thought into,” the source said.

“Liam wrapped filming on Arkansas and Most Dangerous Game and right now he’s just enjoying some down time with friends and family,” the insider further said.

“He’s been hitting the gym and spending a bit of time with Gabriella. All around, he’s doing really well. It’s been a really good 2020 for him so far,” he added.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ended their marriage in August 2019 after tying the knot in December of 2018. After that, Miley had soon jumped into a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter which could also not last long. The Wrecking Ball crooner started sparking romance buzz with Cody Simpson in October last year and the two still seem to be going stronger than ever.

On the other hand, Liam kept himself off the radar for some time before sparking linkup rumours with British actor Maddison Brown. However, there seemed to have been no truth to the chitchat which quelled as quickly as it spread. Later he and Gabriella Brooks gave birth to romance buzz which was later solidified by their PDA-filled beach date in Malibu.