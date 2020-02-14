FM Qureshi lauds Erdogan's stance on Kashmir, support for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Friday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s address to the Parliament’s joint session was historic, adding that Islamabad’s relations with Kaula Lampur and Ankara remained unaffected.

Addressing a joint presser, along with SAPM Dr Firdous Awan, he said: "Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan is acknowledgement of the fact that Pakistan and Turkey have and will continue to have historic relations."

Appreciating Edrogan for his support on Pakistan’s Kashmir cause, FM Qureshi expressed that the Turkish President’s stance on Kashmir was unparalleled and that he had openly supported Islamabad in this regard.



"Turkey and Pakistan have reached a consensus on a strategic economic framework and have agreed upon a 71-point action plan," Qureshi added. "The Turkish President has signed on 13 memorandums of understanding."



The foreign minister mentioned that “two new working groups — defence, water, and agriculture — have been formed.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Erdogan had signed a joint communique, he said. "We have to turn the Pak-Turk friendship into an economic partnership."

The Turkish president, Qureshi explained, had also assured Pakistan of his support in matters pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and that Erdogan through his statements had won the Pakistani people's hearts.

Erdogan departs from Pakistan

The Turkish president departed from Pakistan late Friday, concluding his two-day visit. He was in Islamabad with his wife, Emine, and a delegation comprising Turkish business community and senior government officials.

In his address to the Pakistani parliament earlier in the day, Erdogan had said he was thankful and happy to have had the opportunity to make an address to the nation.

"I am thankful for this opportunity. I am thankful to each of you individually for allowing me to address this joint session of Parliament," he had said.