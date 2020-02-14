Shahid Afridi blessed with a baby girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Friday announced that he has welcomed his fifth daughter into this world.
"Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me....already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th," he said on Instagram.
The flamboyant all-rounder also shared a picture with his four daughters along with the newly born.
"Sharing this good news with my well-wishers," he concluded his Instagram post which has earned thousands of likes from his fans.
