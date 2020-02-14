close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
February 14, 2020

Shahid Afridi blessed with a baby girl

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 14, 2020

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Friday announced that he has welcomed  his fifth daughter into this world.

"Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me....already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th," he said on Instagram.

The flamboyant all-rounder also shared a picture with his four daughters along with the newly born.

"Sharing this good news with my well-wishers," he concluded his Instagram post which has earned thousands of likes from his fans.



