Shahid Afridi blessed with a baby girl

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Friday announced that he has welcomed his fifth daughter into this world.



"Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me....already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th," he said on Instagram.

The flamboyant all-rounder also shared a picture with his four daughters along with the newly born.



"Sharing this good news with my well-wishers," he concluded his Instagram post which has earned thousands of likes from his fans.







