Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson get in the Valentine’s Day spirit with romantic date

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were seen leaving a hotel in New York together after the former’s runway stint at the Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show.



The couple was seen painting the town red with matching outfits. Taking a cue from her fashion show ensemble, Miley opted for a cut-off black and white sweater baring her toned abs.

Meanwhile, Cody was clad in a hooded sweatshirt and blue Lululemon shorts, paired with Vans trainers.

Earlier, the 27-year-old singer walked the ramp for Marc Jacobs’ show looking gorgeous in a pair of black low-waisted trousers and a matching bra top.