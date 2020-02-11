close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

What is 'Broom Challenge' and why is it going viral?

Tue, Feb 11, 2020

Pictures and videos of brooms standing on their own are going viral on the internet, leaving majority of users   wondering.

Some social media posts  accompanying the   photos and videos of brooms  said  NASA announced on Feb. 10, and only Feb. 10, can people stand up a broom because of the earth’s gravitational pull.

The American space agency has not responded to the  comments  attributed to it  about the broom challenge.

 "you can stand a broom up only today because of a gravitational pull that will occur only today," a Twitter post read.

Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey, The Michigan State Police , US musician DJ Khaled and many other people got on the  "Broom Challenge", having fun with the viral social media  videos and photos.

DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Smh theory

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on






