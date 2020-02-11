What is 'Broom Challenge' and why is it going viral?

Pictures and videos of brooms standing on their own are going viral on the internet, leaving majority of users wondering.

Some social media posts accompanying the photos and videos of brooms said NASA announced on Feb. 10, and only Feb. 10, can people stand up a broom because of the earth’s gravitational pull.

The American space agency has not responded to the comments attributed to it about the broom challenge.

"you can stand a broom up only today because of a gravitational pull that will occur only today," a Twitter post read.



Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey, The Michigan State Police , US musician DJ Khaled and many other people got on the "Broom Challenge", having fun with the viral social media videos and photos.



















