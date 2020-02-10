UN's Antonio Guterres to visit Pakistan on Feb 16, meet PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Pakistan on February 16 to attend the international conference on Afghan refugees in Islamabad, according to a Foreign Office spokesperson.

Guterres is among the keynote speakers of the conference, the statement said, adding that Pakistan — in continuing its mission for Kashmir — will brief the UNSG on the country's stance regarding the annexed valley.

The UNSG's attendance in the conference is acknowledgement that the country has been nothing but generous with the Afghan refugees, the statement said.

Guterres will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and others in his four-day visit to the country, which will conclude on February 19.

PM Imran is expected to inaugurate the two-day international conference on February 17. The event will be attended by ministers and senior officials from different countries.



The government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is convening the international conference to mark “40 years of Afghan refugees presence in Pakistan: A new partnership for solidarity”, on February 17-18.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, ministers, and senior officials from around 20 countries, who had been supporting the Afghan refugees across the globe and in Pakistan.