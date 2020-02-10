Brad Pitt's backstage Oscars picture with Australian actress evokes smiles: Check out

Brad Pitt fans are celebrating the actor's big win at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.

It was his first Oscar award which he won for his stellar performance in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".

While fans were glad to see Pitt finally lifting the golden statue, they were somewhat disappointed to see that the "Gladiator " actor did not bring Jennifer Anniston as his date to the Oscars.

The former couple had left their fans excited with their backstage reunion at SAG awards.

Anniston absence from Oscars might have left some fans of the former couple disappointed, but Elizabeth Stewart , a renowned stylist and fashion editor, has shared a photo of the actor from backstage with a caption that evoked smiles from all over.

Stewart shared the backstage picture of Brad and Australian actress Rebel Wilson with the caption that read: " New couple alert! @rebelwilson backstage with Brad Pitt!".

Check out her Instagram post:











