Mon Feb 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 10, 2020

Brad Pitt's backstage Oscars picture with Australian actress evokes smiles: Check out

Mon, Feb 10, 2020

 Brad Pitt fans  are celebrating the actor's big win at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.

It was his first Oscar award which he won for his stellar performance in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".

While fans were glad to see Pitt finally lifting the golden statue, they were somewhat disappointed to see that the "Gladiator " actor did not bring  Jennifer Anniston as his date to the Oscars. 

The former couple had  left their fans excited with their backstage  reunion at SAG awards.

Anniston absence from Oscars might have left  some fans of the former couple disappointed, but  Elizabeth Stewart , a renowned stylist and fashion editor,  has shared a photo of the  actor from backstage with a caption that evoked smiles from all over.

Stewart shared the backstage picture of   Brad and Australian actress Rebel Wilson  with the caption that read:  "   New couple alert! @rebelwilson backstage with Brad Pitt!".

Check out her Instagram post:




