Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth maintain their distance at pre-Oscars party

Ex-lovebirds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted at the same pre-Oscars 2020 bash over the weekend. The exes appeared separately at the party.

Getting a little bit awkward, the ex-husband and wife attended the pre Oscars party thrown by William Morris Endeavor (WME) in Beverly Hills recently.



The former couple maintained the distance and did not even come a cross to each other at the event which was also attended by the singer's parents.



Miley and Liam, who separated their way after less than a year of marriage, will reportedly finalise their divorce by the end of February.

It is learnt that the Aussie actor, who was spotted interacting with Vince Vaughn, was at the bash when Miley's parents arrived but Liam did not interact with the couple.







