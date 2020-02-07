Miley Cyrus incurs massive loss of $1 million loss post Malibu real estate deal

Miley Cyrus has suffered a massive loss of $1 million after selling her house in a bad real estate deal.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had recently come to a settlement after calling off their marriage, that lasted for a mere time of 13 months. According to the legal documentations, the former couple will officially be single on February 22.



Soon after the subsequent split, Miley and Liam are moving towards their new life. As per recent reports, Miley has also gotten rid of her Malibu mansion which she once shared with Liam Hemsworth.



The Wrecking Ball singer sold the fire-damaged mansion in a quick sale which costed her a whopping loss. Miley Cyrus bought the two-story posh home beside Liam’s ranch-style retreat in 2016, spending $2.525 million.

According to Radar Online, the 27-year-old singer managed to sell it for only $1.7 million, bringing the total cost down to a loss of almost $1 million.

Both Miley’s and Liam’s properties were damaged by the 2018 Woolsey fire, which, in turn, led to Miley filing for an excavation and drilling permit for the purpose of rebuilding her mansion, back in July 2019.

With the sale of her Malibu mansion, Miley is clearly trying to let go of everything she shared with ex-husband Liam during their time in wedded bliss.

Both of them are on to new relationships as Miley Cyrus has moved on with Australian singer, and longtime friend Cody Simpson, while the Hunger Games actor is in a steady relationship with model Gabriella Brooks.