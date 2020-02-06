John Cena reveals the life lesson BTS taught him

John Cena took the internet by storm when he revealed where his latest bout of inspiration comes from.



It has never been a secret that the Fast and Furious star is a BTS fan. He has never shied away from expressing his love for the South Korean boy-group in previous statements.

Recently, he revealed one of the biggest life lessons he ever learned from the group’s self-care initiative.

During a conversation with MetroUK, the star went onto talk about how important it is to give yourself a break and remember to rest in-between hectic schedules.

He believes that downtime helps stars return with revitalized energy. He was quoted saying, "I think rest is good, and I’ve just recently learned that and it can be super productive and good, so good on those guys for understanding the value of rest and recovery.”

The star concluded by saying, "I think everyone, especially a group like that – I know what touring the world is like, I know what constantly performing is like and constantly living for the appreciation of those who follow you – that sort of rest just allows you to come back stronger and better, and even re-evaluate like “are we doing the right thing?” ‘And I’m not saying like they shouldn’t be doing music but maybe giving them inspiration on a new project or switching their style up, I don’t know."