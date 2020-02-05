Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott get ‘closer than ever’: Are they back together?

Former flames Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly growing fonder of each other with every passing minute, thanks to their daughter Stormi.



The duo continue to co-parent their cute little munchkin while getting closer, making their fans wonder if they are back together officially.

However, that might not be the case, confirmed a source close to Kylie.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially back together but are pros at co-parenting Stormi at this point. Stormi keeps them very close and they are on amazing terms,” E! News quoted the source as saying.

"Organizing Stormi's birthday party and her day-to-day life has brought Travis and Kylie closer than ever," the insider continued. "They have not had a deep discussion about getting back together and are very happy at the stage they are at right now. It has been brought up many times but they are going with the flow."

It went on to add, “They both truly still care about each other and there are strong feelings there. It’s inevitable they will get back together. Everyone around them sees the love they share and thinks they should just give it another chance."

Meanwhile, another source commented that things "seem very happy" between Kylie and Travis.

"They are getting along well and parenting together every day. They are always together and there is so much love between them with Stormi. It's hard to imagine they won't get back together officially. You can see they still love each other and want to be close," the insider said.