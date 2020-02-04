Sara Ali Khan 'hurt' over hateful comments on her 'overacting' in 'Love Aaj Kal'

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has racked up ample praises ever since her debut in the film industry.

However, after the trailer launch of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, the 24-year-old faced ample flak as well. While the performances managed to sway hordes of people, there was a majority left unimpressed.

Addressing the criticism that is getting directed towards her, Sara expressed her hurt in her interview with film critic Anupama Chopra and how social media trolling got to her.

"I don't mind being trolled for being fat. I don't mind if you troll me for wearing a cap. But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious. So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me," she said.

Calling out all the people saying she was mugging her emotions in one of the movie scene where she cries, Sara said, "That was not a ham shot on our part. I was really crying. I felt like how Zoe would have been feeling at that moment in time. I did what came to me organically at that point in time."

"It is not a pretty shot. It is the archetype of the heroine ki rote waqt, marte waqt, khate waqt...kuch bhi karo aapko acha lagna chahiye (You should always look good, even when you are dying, crying or eating)," she added.