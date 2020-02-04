Lady Gaga makes relation with her mystery man Instagram official: Check out

Lady Gaga was in the news for quite some time after she was spotted with a mystery man a couple of time over the last few months.

The singer has now made her relationship Instagram official, and from what we know, she is taken.

Gaga on Monday took to Instagram to share with her followers an update about her life, introducing her beau Michael Polanksy to the world.

"We had so much fun in Miami," she captioned her swoon-worthy post, alongside a romantic pic of her and her new man. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"

The photo showcases Gaga sitting on Polansky’s lap.

The two looked love-struck and smitten with each other in the PDA-filled post. Gaga and Polansky appeared to be on a boat, which was possibly taken during their Miami trip.

An insider revealed further details about Gaga’s boyfriend to E! News.

"He didn't want to be known yet and neither did Gaga but they decided at the Super Bowl to let it be public.”

It added. “She's really into him! They are opposite of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her. He's very well off, smart and an investor. He definitely cares a lot about Gaga, but is very low-key and not typically one for the public eye."